News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 25-31
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The live-action film of Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga aired on NTV on Friday, May 29 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 16.5% rating.
Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 31 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.5
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 30 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.9
|Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri
|Fuji TV
|May 31 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.7
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|May 30 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.8
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 31 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.6
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 30 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.0
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|May 31 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|3.8
|NHK Virtual Nodo no Jiman
|NHK
|May 31 (Sun)
|12:15
|45 min.
|3.8
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 30 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.5
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|May 30 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.2
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)