Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 25-31

Live-action Kingdom film earns 16.5% rating, NHK's VTuber show earns 3.8% rating

The live-action film of Yasuhisa Hara's Kingdom manga aired on NTV on Friday, May 29 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 16.5% rating.

Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 31 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.5
Detective Conan NTV May 30 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.9
Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri Fuji TV May 31 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.7
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV May 30 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.8
One Piece Fuji TV May 31 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.6
Doraemon TV Asahi May 30 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.0
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV May 31 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.8
NHK Virtual Nodo no Jiman NHK May 31 (Sun) 12:15 45 min. 3.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 30 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E May 30 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

