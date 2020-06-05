Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 25-31

The live-action film of Yasuhisa Hara 's Kingdom manga aired on NTV on Friday, May 29 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 16.5% rating.



Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)