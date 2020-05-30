News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 18-24

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Pikachu airs with 11.8% rating

The Detective Pikachu film aired on NTV on Friday, May 22 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.8% rating.

Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 24 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.8
Detective Conan NTV May 23 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 8.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri Fuji TV May 24 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.6
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV May 23 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.5
One Piece Fuji TV May 24 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.2
Doraemon TV Asahi May 23 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.1
Soreike! Anpanman NTV May 22 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.8
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV May 24 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 23 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.3
Healin' Good Precure Osarai Selection TV Asahi May 24 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

