Japanese Animation TV Ranking, May 18-24
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Pikachu airs with 11.8% rating
The Detective Pikachu film aired on NTV on Friday, May 22 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.8% rating.
Editor's Note: Many of the anime below are currently airing reruns due to the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 24 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.8
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 23 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|8.5
|Chibi Maruko-chan Haru no Sakura Momoko Matsuri
|Fuji TV
|May 24 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.6
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|May 23 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.5
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 24 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.2
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 23 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.1
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|May 22 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.8
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|May 24 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|3.6
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 23 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|3.3
|Healin' Good Precure Osarai Selection
|TV Asahi
|May 24 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.2
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)