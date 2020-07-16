5-Member Dance, Vocal Group Da-iCE Perform One Piece Anime's New Opening Theme

New theme song "Dreamin' On" premieres in show on August 2

The official website for the five-member male dance and vocal group Da-iCE (theme song for The case files of Jeweler Richard ) announced on Thursday that the group will perform the new opening theme song "Dreamin' On" for the One Piece anime. The new theme will debut in the show on August 2. Sōta Hanamura wrote the lyrics for the song. A preview of the song is available here.

The single will go on sale on August 26, and will also feature a cover for the One Piece song "We Are!."

Hiroshi Kitadani returned to the One Piece anime to perform the show's current theme song "Over the Top." The song debuted in July 2019 alongside the debut of the anime's ongoing "Wano Country" arc.

The anime received a new series director and character designer with the new arc. Tatsuya Nagamine ( One Piece Film Z , Dragon Ball Super , Dragon Ball Super: Broly ) is the new series director, and Midori Matsuda (chief animation director for One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy to 4-nin no Nakama no Daibōken , animation director for One Piece Film Gold ) is the new character designer.

The anime stopped airing new episodes in April due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but resumed with episode 930 on June 28.

