TOMORROW X TOGETHER Perform Black Clover Anime's New Opening Song

Series resumed with episode 133 on July 7

The official website for the Black Clover anime revealed on Wednesday that five-member Korean group TOMORROW X TOGETHER are performing the new opening theme song "Eien ni Hikare" ("Everlasting Shine"). The song will ship as part of the group's second single "DRAMA" on August 19, and then debut in the anime on September 1.

The anime resumed on July 7 with episode 133 after a delay due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production. The 132nd episode aired on April 28.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season this past October.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub . The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga ( Kingdom ) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , Kingdom ) is composing the music.