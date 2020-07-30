BEM: Become Human Anime Film Casts Kōichi Yamadera, Nana Mizuki

The staff of Gekijо̄ban BEM ~BECOME HUMAN , the upcoming anime film based on the rebooted BEM anime series, announced four guest cast members on Friday.

The newly announced cast members are:

(Note: character name romanizations not confirmed.)

As previously announced, Toshiya Miyata, a member of the Kis-My-Ft2 boy band, will guest star BEM 's close friend Burgess. The role will mark Miyata's debut as a voice actor .

The returning cast from the BEM reboot includes:

Katsuyuki Konishi as Bem

as Bem Kensho Ono as Belo

as Belo M.A.O as Bela

The movie is the latest project in the Yōkai Ningen Bem ( Humanoid Monster Bem ) franchise, and is scheduled to open this fall.

Hiroshi Ikehata ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Space Battleship Tiramisu ) is directing the film at Production I.G , and Atsuhiro Tomioka ( One Piece Stampede , Pokémon , Inazuma Eleven ) is writing the script. Mino Matsumoto ( Attack on Titan: Junior High , Maria the Virgin Witch ) is providing the character designs for the movie, and Range Murata is credited with the original character designs. The Klockworx Co., Ltd. is distributing the anime.

The BEM anime is the latest in a franchise that began with Yōkai Ningen Bem ( Humanoid Monster Bem ), a classic supernatural adventure anime that aired from 1968 to 1969. In the original 26-episode anime, Bem, Bela, and Belo are ugly humanoid monsters (yōkai) who fight for justice. The monsters live among humans and protect them from evil yōkai. The three find themselves ostracized from both humans and other yōkai, but the three continue to fight in hopes of one day becoming humans themselves.

The television anime premiered in July 2019. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

