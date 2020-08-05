New Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Anime Unveils More Cast, Visual

The official website for the new anime of Riku Sanjō and Kôji Inada's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai ( Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ) manga unveiled more cast members and a new key visual on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Kenichi Ogata as Brass

as Brass Ai Furihata as Gome-chan



In the story, after the defeat of the demon lord Hadlar, all of the monsters were unleashed from his evil will and moved to the island of Delmurin to live in peace. Dai is the only human living on the island. Having been raised by the kindly monster Brass, Dai's dream is to grow up to be a hero. He gets to become one when Hadlar is resurrected and the previous hero, Avan, comes to train Dai to help in the battle. But Hadlar, announcing that he now works for an even more powerful demon lord, comes to kill Avan. To save his students, Avan uses a Self-Sacrifice spell to attack, but is unable to defeat Hadlar. When it seems that Dai and Avan's other student Pop are doomed, a mark appears on Dai's forehead and he suddenly gains super powers and is able to fend off Hadlar. The two students then go off on a journey to avenge Avan and bring peace back to the world.

The previouosly announced main voice cast members are:

These cast members are different from the ones that voiced the 1991-1992 movie and television anime adaptations.

Kazuya Karasawa ( Dragon Ball Super episode director, Dragon Ball Super: Broly storyboards) is serving as series director at Toei Animation . Katsuhiko Chiba ( Rune Soldier , Baby Steps , Tiger Mask W ) is supervising the series' scripts. Emiko Miyamoto ( Maho Girls Precure! ) is designing the characters. Ayaka Fujii ( Studio Pablo ) is the art director. Yuki Hayashi is composing the music. Aya Mori is in charge of color design. Dragon Quest series director Yuji Horii is credited for supervising the original manga.

The anime will premiere in October on TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd.

Toei Animation is producing the anime, which will be hybrid CG and 2D animation. The manga is also inspiring video game adaptations. The Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Tamashii no Kizuna smartphone game will launch in 2021. Square Enix will release the Infinity Strash Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken ( The Adventure of Dai ) action role-playing game for consoles in 2021. The Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken Xross Blade ("Xross" is pronounced "cross") arcade card game is slated to debut in or after fall 2020.

The 37-volume manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1989 to 1996. The manga previously inspired a 46-episode anime series that aired in 1991 and 1992, and three short anime films that opened in July 1991, March 1992, and July 1992.

The most recent anime in the Dragon Quest franchise is the Dragon Quest Your Story CG anime film, which opened in Japan last August. May 27 marked the 34th anniversary of the first role-playing game in the franchise .