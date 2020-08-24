Crunchyroll Adds Kirakira Precure a la Mode Anime in North America, Australia, More Regions

Also: Latin America, New Zealand, South Africa

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has begun streaming the Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode anime series in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

The company began streaming the anime in Europe and in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region on Thursday.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

The story of Cure Whip and the guardians of sweets begins! I'm Usami Ichika, a second-year in middle school who loves, loves, LOVES sweets! When I heard that my mother was coming back from her job overseas, I decided to challenge myself by making a shortcake just for her! Just then... "I'm pekopeko hungry, peko!" ...a fairy named Pekorin crashed in from the sky! It scared the heck out of me, but that was just the beginning! Cream explosions, cake thieves... all kinds of strange things started happening in our town! And as it turned out, there was a weird monster behind it! He'd been stealing the kirakiral energy that lives in sweets, turning all the sweets black!! I couldn't let the same thing happen to my shortcake. It's an expression of love for my mother, so it's really important to me! But just as I put the finishing touches on my Usami Ichika special bunny shortcake... I turned into the legendary patissier, Precure ! Now, as Cure Whip, I'll protect the sweets that people use to express their feelings to each other!

The anime, which is the 14th entry in the Precure animated series, premiered in February 2017. The show's theme is a crossover of colorful sweets with cool and cute animals. The main characters run a sweet shop and must face off against evil fairies to protect their beloved confections.

Akira Tanaka, Risa Endō , and Yu Kaminoki ( Go! Princess Precure , Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal ) produced the series. Kōhei Kureta ( One Piece Film Z assistant director) and Yukio Kaizawa ( Digimon Frontier , Jigoku Sensei Nube director) were the series directors, and Jin Tanaka ( Go! Princess Precure , Anne-Happy ) handled the series composition. Yuuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Death Parade ) composed the music, and Marie Ino ( Death Note , Heartcatch Precure! key animator) designed the characters. Cake designer and café owner Junko Fukuda served as the "sweets supervisor" for the series.

Yuri Komagata ( Mangirl! ) performed the anime's opening theme song "SHINE!! Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode," and Kanako Miyamoto ( Yes! Precure 5 ) performed the ending theme song "Let's La Cooking ☆ Showtime."

The anime inspired an anime film titled Eiga Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode: Paris to! Omoide no Mille-Feuille! that opened in Japan on October 2017. The film ranked #1 in tickets sold at the Japanese box office in its opening weekend, when it sold 170,659 tickets on 217 screens to earn 193,101,900 yen (about US$1.7 million).

The anime inspired a manga adaptation by manga artist duo Futago Kamikita that launched in Nakayoshi on February 2017, and ended in December 2017.

Source: Crunchyroll