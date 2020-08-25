009: Re:Cyborg's Gatou Asou Launches New Manga in October

Adaptation of Oishii Kyūshoku live-action series centers on school lunch battles

The September issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine revealed on Tuesday that Gatou Asou will launch a manga adaptation of the Oishii Kyūshoku (Delicious School Lunch) live-action series in the magazine's November issue on October 24. AMG Publishing is credited for the original work.

The original series is set in a middle school in 1984, and centers on Yukio Amarida and Gō Kamino. Amarida is a teacher at the school who hides his secret obsession with school lunches, and hates those who scorn the lunch line. He receives a challenge from 13-year-old Gō, who is similarly obsessed with school lunches, but demands change from the lunch offerings. The two challenge each other on who can best appreciate school lunch.

The series premiered last October, and a live-action film opened in Japan on March 6.

Asou previously drew the manga for the 009 Re:Cyborg anime film in Monthly Big Gangan . Square Enix published six compiled book volumes for the series. Asou also drew the manga adaptation of the Genocidal Organ film in Kadokawa 's Monthly Newtype magazine. Kadokawa published three volumes for the series. Asou also drew the character designs for the Moribito - Guardian of the Spirit and Occult Academy anime.