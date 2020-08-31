Harvey Awards Nominates The Poe Clan, The Way of the Househusband, Witch Hat Atelier for Best Manga

The Harvey Awards, which honors outstanding work in comics and sequential art , revealed its list of nominations for this year's awards on Monday. The nominees for the Best Manga category include:

The Harvey Awards added the Best Manga category in 2018. Kabi Nagata 's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga won the first award in this category. Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia won the award last year.

In previous years, manga were nominated alongside other comics in the "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" category. The last manga to win the category was Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan in 2014. One-Punch Man and Showa: A History of Japan (1953-1989) were nominated in 2016 but did not win. "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" is no longer a category.

Unlike the Eisner Awards and other awards in the North American comic book industry, the Harvey Awards are nominated and selected by the comic book professionals themselves.

The Harvey Awards will have a digital event this year, and the ceremony will have a livestream during New York Comic Con's Metaverse digital event on October 8-11. The organizers of the Harvey Awards will announce details about the awards ceremony at a later date.

Thanks to Kim P. for the news tip.

Sources: The Harvey Awards, The Hollywood Reporter (Graeme McMillan)