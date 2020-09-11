News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 31-September 6

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ring Fit Adventure takes #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 31-September 6

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 63,958 1,483,985
2 PS4 Marvel's Avengers Square Enix September 4 42,979 42,979
3 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20 32,136 5,660,598
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 13,523 3,145,381
5 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5 13,410 362,420
6 PS4 Ghost of Tsushima Sony Interactive Entertainment July 17 9,563 385,143
7 PS4 NBA 2K21 2K Games September 4 8,541 8,541
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 7,725 3,817,668
9 PS4 The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki Nihon Falcom August 27 7,606 91,286
10 NSw eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 27 7,318 215,075
11 NSw Pokémon Sword & Shield Nintendo November 15, 2019 6,960 3,724,957
12 NSw Splatoon 2 Nintendo July 21, 2017 6,916 3,551,679
13 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 5,939 1,494,098
14 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 5,819 1,543,965
15 NSw Paper Mario: The Origami King Nintendo July 17 5,719 244,110
16 NSw Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Square Enix August 27 5,137 54,094
17 NSw Jump Force Deluxe Edition Bandai Namco Entertainment August 27 4,346 19,934
18 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3, 2017 3,996 1,641,050
19 NSw Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training Nintendo December 27, 2019 3,897 289,438
20 PS4 eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020 Bandai Namco Entertainment August 27 3,565 177,864

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 24-30
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives