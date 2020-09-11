News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 31-September 6
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Ring Fit Adventure takes #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|63,958
|1,483,985
|2
|PS4
|Marvel's Avengers
|Square Enix
|September 4
|42,979
|42,979
|3
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20
|32,136
|5,660,598
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|13,523
|3,145,381
|5
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5
|13,410
|362,420
|6
|PS4
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|July 17
|9,563
|385,143
|7
|PS4
|NBA 2K21
|2K Games
|September 4
|8,541
|8,541
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|7,725
|3,817,668
|9
|PS4
|The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki
|Nihon Falcom
|August 27
|7,606
|91,286
|10
|NSw
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 27
|7,318
|215,075
|11
|NSw
|Pokémon Sword & Shield
|Nintendo
|November 15, 2019
|6,960
|3,724,957
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|July 21, 2017
|6,916
|3,551,679
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|5,939
|1,494,098
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|5,819
|1,543,965
|15
|NSw
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Nintendo
|July 17
|5,719
|244,110
|16
|NSw
|Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered
|Square Enix
|August 27
|5,137
|54,094
|17
|NSw
|Jump Force Deluxe Edition
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 27
|4,346
|19,934
|18
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3, 2017
|3,996
|1,641,050
|19
|NSw
|Tōhoku Daigaku Reika Igaku Kenkyūjo Kawashima Ryūta Kyōji Kanshū Nō o Kitaeru Otona no Nintendo Switch Training
|Nintendo
|December 27, 2019
|3,897
|289,438
|20
|PS4
|eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Yakyū 2020
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|August 27
|3,565
|177,864
Source: Famitsu