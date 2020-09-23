Violet Evergarden: The Movie Anime Earns 559 Milion Yen in 1st 5 Days

Film opened last Friday, sold 390,000 tickets as of Tuesday

Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden: The Movie anime film has sold 390,000 tickets to earn 559 million yen (about US$5.31 million) after five days in the box office as of Tuesday . (Monday and Tuesday were holidays in Japan.) The film earned 76.4% more than the first three days of last year's Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll theatrical side-story anime, which eventually earned a cumulative total of 831 million yen (about US$7.90 million). The new film has a per-screen average of 1.64 million yen (about US$15,600).

The film opened in Japan last Friday, September 18. The film's official website announced on April 6 that Kyoto Animation postponed the film's opening in Japan due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The film was slated to open in Japan on April 24. This was the second delay for the film, as it was originally slated for a January 10, 2020 opening in Japan.

Singer TRUE returned to perform the film's theme song "WILL."

Theatergoers at participating theaters will receive one of three random new short text stories by original author Kana Akatsuki . The three short text stories are titled "Benedict Blue's Violet," "Oscar's Little Angel," and " Violet Evergarden If" (covers seen respectively below). Akiko Takase , who drew the illustrations for the original novels, and was also the character designer and chief animation director throughout all of the Violet Evergarden anime thus far, drew the covers.

The franchise 's separate side-story anime, titled Violet Evergarden I: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll ( Violet Evergarden Gaiden: Eien to Jidō Shuki Ningyō ), opened in theaters in Japan last September, and it screened for at least five weeks. Netflix debuted the anime on April 2.

Kyoto Animation 's television anime adaptation of author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase 's Violet Evergarden novels premiered on television in Japan and on Netflix in some territories in January 2018. The anime launched on Netflix in the United States in April 2018.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web