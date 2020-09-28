Saikyō Kamizmode Anime Premieres Online, TV Airing Debuts on October 9

1st half of 1st episode available now worldwide

Bandai Namco Pictures began streaming the first half of the first episode of its Saikyō Kamizmode! anime on Monday on YouTube . The second half of the first episode will stream on Tuesday, and the two halves of the second episode will stream on Wednesday and Thursday. Episodes three and later will premiere their first half on Wednesdays and the second half on Thursdays.

The anime will also premiere on TV in Japan on Tokyo MX on October 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The anime stars: (not all character name romanizations are official)

Bandai Namco Pictures is credited with the plan and original work, with Bandai cooperating on the original plan. Mitsutoshi Satō ( Zoids Genesis , Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves ) is directing the series. Toshifumi Kawase ( Giant Killing , Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE ) and Sayaka Kato are overseeing the series scripts. Yoshinori Iwanaga ( DRAMAtical Murder ) and Naoto Tsushima (mechanical and spirit design for Battle Spirits Burning Soul ) are the character designers, and Mayuko Yamamoto (key animator for Carole & Tuesday ) is adapting those designs for animation. onetrap is composing the music. Hideaki Kabumoto and Sena Hoshikori with DJ KAMMY and Beat-tai are performing both the opening theme song "Ka! Ka! Ka! Kamizmode!" and the ending theme song "Egao de Bye! Kamizumo Ondo."

The franchise has a theme of sumo, taiko drumming, and music. Characters in the franchise have both a "sumode" and a "kamizmode," and can transform between them. Characters in the franchise battle to become a yokozuna.

The franchise also includes an arcade game. The game will be Bandai's first rhythm card game for its "Data Carddass" card arcade game machines. The game will debut this fall.

Sources: Bandai Namco Pictures ' YouTube channel, Gamer



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.