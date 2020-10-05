That is the Bottleneck Anime Reveals Promo Video, Visual, More Cast

The official website for the original television anime series That is the Bottleneck ( Soredake ga Neck ) began streaming a promotional video for the series on Monday, and revealed a new visual.

The show also revealed four more cast members.

MoeMi as Tsukiko, a beautiful woman and regular customer who lives near Hot Hot Mart

Kōichi Ōtake as Oda, a truck driver who often stops by Hot Hot Mart

Chihiro Asaki as Sorae, an office worker who goes to Hot Hot Mart with Tsukiko

Emi Naruse as Umina, an office worker who goes to Hot Hot Mart with Tsukiko

The show will premiere on October 12 at 26:30 (effectively October 13 at 2:30 a.m.) on TV Tokyo . Funimation will stream the series starting on October 12.

Many of the show's cast members are veterans of stage productions, including those based on anime, manga, and games.



Yūki Kimisawa as "Mutō (?)," the mysterious protagonist whose face always seems to be obscured Toshimasa Niiro as "Manager" (Tenchō), the convenience store Hot Hot Mart's manager who is always wearing a mask

Shingo Ogaya as Adam, who is studying abroad in Japan and working at Hot Hot Mart

Masaki Sawai as Nekomaru, a stray cat living at Hot Hot Mart



Tsubasa Kizu as Ootsuka​, the new part-timer at Hot Hot Mart

Ui Hinagata as Tabata, a modern stylish gal

Taisei Nishino as Ueno, who refuses to communicate with his surroundings

Taiga Fukazawa as Akiba, a bandman who shows curiosity

The original anime has a theme of "communication," and will center on the employees of a convenience store that you would find anywhere, including the "protagonist with many mysteries" Mutō.

Noboru Iguchi (live-action Flowers of Evil , live-action Tomie: Unlimited , live-action Cat Eyed Boy , second season of Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories ) is directing the series of five-minute shorts at TIA , and Studio Aqua is credited for production collaboration. Kaneyon is the original character designer, and Saki Kuniyoshi is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

Shinobu Uchida and Akira Funada worked on the project's development, and Masaya Kuramoto is the chief producer.

Uchikubi Gokumon Doukoukai are performing the theme song. The rock band released the "Sakugasaku" "animator fight song" music video with Wit Studio 's animation last month.