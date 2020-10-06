Godzilla Anime Series Heads to Netflix From Bones, Orange

Netflix announced on Wednesday that it will stream the Godzilla Singular Point anime series globally in 2021. Atsushi Takahashi ( Blue Exorcist movie , Doraemon the Movie: "Kachi-Kochi" Nobita's Great Adventure in the Antarctic , Rideback ) is directing the series at BONES and Orange , which are collaborating to combine "hand-drawn and CG animation styles."

Kan Sawada ( Doraemon films, Yowamushi Pedal ) is composing the music, and Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe ( The Empire of Corpses ) is supervising and writing the scripts in his first television project. Kazue Katō , creator of the Blue Exorcist manga , is drafting the original character designs. Eiji Yamamori ( Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away , The Wind Rises key animator) is designing the Kaiju monsters.

The series will also premiere on Tokyo MX and other channels in April 2021.

Netflix previously debuted a Godzilla anime film trilogy between November 2017 and November 2018. Kobun Shizuno ( Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare and other Detective Conan movies, Fist of the North Star: The Legend of Kenshirô , Fist of the North Star: The Legend of Toki ) and Hiroyuki Seshita ( Ajin , Knights of Sidonia ) directed the films at Polygon Pictures . Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero , Psycho-Pass ) of Nitroplus is credited with the story concept and screenplay. Urobuchi was also responsible for series composition with Yūsuke Kozaki .

The iconic TOHO monster previously inspired the 1978 American animated series Godzilla, the two-part Susume! Godzilland educational animation in 1994 and 1996, the 1998 American animated Godzilla: The Series, and the 2018 animated Tadaima! Chibi Godzilla shorts for the web and theaters.

Source: press release