Kimi wa Kanata Anime Film's Trailer Reveals More Cast, Previews saji's Song

The official website for TOHO 's Kimi wa Kanata (You Are Beyond) theatrical anime film began streaming a new trailer for the film on Monday. The trailer previews the film's theme song "Shunkan Dramatic" (Dramatic Moment) by the rock band saji (formerly phatmans after school ), and also reveals additional cast for the film. The site also unveiled a new poster visual.

The new cast members include (clockwise from upper left in image above):

Mari Natsuki as Mori Obaa-chan, a sweets vendor who supports Mio

as Mori Obaa-chan, a sweets vendor who supports Mio Naoto Takenaka as Mogari, a guardian of the boundary between worlds

as Mogari, a guardian of the boundary between worlds Anna Tsuchiya as Orika, a mysterious fortune teller

as Orika, a mysterious fortune teller Nobuko Sendō as Sachi Miyamasu, Mio's mother

Takehiro Kimoto as the lost and found officer

The film will open in Japan on November 27. The teaser poster visual (seen right) shows the film's two main leads standing before the deserted East Exit of Tokyo's Ikebukuro Station, one of the film's settings. The tagline on the poster reads, "Why can't I remember ..."

The adolescent fantasy film is set in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, and centers on two childhood friends named Mio and Arata. Mio has feelings for Arata, and always thinks about him, but has never been able to tell him how she feels. One day, they get into an argument over something trivial, and sometime afterward, Mio decides to make up with him. As she heads to Arata while being drenched by the rain, she gets into a traffic accident. When Mio regains consciousness, she finds herself in a new and unfamiliar world.

The film stars Honoka Matsumoto ( Ride Your Wave 's Yōko Hinageshi) as Mio Miyamasu, and Toshiki Seto ( Kamen Rider Ex-Aid's Kamen Rider Brave) as Arata Kishimo.

Saori Hayami plays Kiku-chan, a mysterious girl who helps out Mio after she awakens in an unknown world. Yui Ogura plays Madoka, Mio's friend. Kōichi Yamadera and Ikue Ōtani are voicing a single character named Gimon, who guides the main lead Mio through a mysterious new world.

Yoshinobu Sena (Neko mo, Onda-ke's director and writer, Vampire Holmes ' original concept and lead voice actor ) is directing the film, penning the script, and is also credited for the original concept. This is Sena's directorial debut with a theatrical anime film. Digital Network Animation is producing the animation. CUCURI is credited for planning and developing the project. Rabbit House and Elephant House will distribute the film, and Kadokawa will publish the original novel.