Bandai Namco Announces Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Game for Stadia

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced the new PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle game on Tuesday. The game will launch first on Google Stadia on November 17. The company released a demo, which will be available until October 27 at 12:00 p.m. EDT. The official YouTube channel for Stadia posted an announcement trailer:

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Jump into 64-player games and show everyone who's the leader of the PAC! Invade other players' mazes, eat their dots and power ups - even other players! - and dominate the mazes! But watch out: viewers can vote on power-ups that can cause you - or your opponents! - to stumble on the field and be eliminated from battle! Invade, defend, and rack up high scores across a field of 64 interconnected mazes. Take advantage of brand-new power-ups, spy on neighboring boards, and much more! Spectator interactivity means even viewers are part of all the thrilling action! And customize your PAC-MAN and your home maze with fun skins to show off unique looks!

Bandai Namco Research launched the Pac-Mac Geo game on October 14 on iOS and Android in 170 countries. The action game lets players play Pac-Man on real-world maps with road map data from Google Maps.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980. The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's Twitter account, Stadia's YouTube channel via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.