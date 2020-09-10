Bandai Namco Announces Pac-Man Geo Smartphone Game for Launch This Month

iOS/Android game using Google Maps data to launch in 170 countries

Bandai Namco Research announced the Pac-Mac Geo game on Thursday for release on iOS and Android in 170 countries this September. The action game will let players play Pac-Man on real-world maps with road map data from Google Maps.

In the game, players will choose the scope of the map to play, and they will encounter Pac-Man, power pellets, and ghosts. Players will also be able to collect real-world landmarks from around the world "even from the comfort of home."

Bandai Namco Research cooperated on planning and development of the game, which Bandai Namco Entertainment will release. Technical verification and prototype direction for the game began in 2018, and planning and development for commercialization began in 2019. Bandai Namco Entertainment established Bandai Namco Research in April 2019.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980. The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Sources: Press release, Pac-Mac Geo's Google Play page via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.