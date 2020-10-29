WAVE!! Surfing Anime Film Trilogy Reveals New Cast Member, Trailer for 3rd Film

The official website for Love&Art's surfing-themed project WAVE!! revealed a new cast member for the WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! anime film trilogy on Thursday. The site is also streaming a video for the third film in the trilogy.

Kousuke Toriumi as Hayamichi Inada, Shō's older brother



The trilogy's first part opened October 2, and the second part opened on Ocdtober 16. The third part will open on Friday .

The project's story is set in the city of Ōarai in Ibaraki prefecture, and centers on Masaki Hinaoka, who befriends transfer student Shō Akitsuki before the summer break, and ends up getting hooked on surfing. Through the sport, Masaki will get to know new friends, and will also drift apart from them in his journey to adulthood.

The cast for the franchise includes:

MAGES. is credited with the original work for the anime. Takaharu Ozaki ( Girls' Last Tour , Goblin Slayer ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Girls' Last Tour , Black Clover ) is in charge of the series scripts, Yomi Sarachi ( La storia della Arcana Famiglia , Mermaid Boys , Lostorage incited WIXOSS ) is in charge of the original character designs, and Tomoko Iwasa ( Hakumei and Mikochi ) is adapting those designs for animation.

The eight cast members perform the overall project's theme song "Ride the WAVE!!" as the unit Naminori Boys ("Surfing Boys," abbreviated NBS) and the trilogy's opening theme song "Densetsu no Surf Prince" (Legendary Surf Prince). Love&Art is developing the project with the supervision of the Nippon Surfing Association, the supervision cooperation of Surf Magazine, and the cooperation of Murasaki Sports.

The franchise also includes a radio program, various CDs, a four-panel manga in English and Japanese, and a smartphone game. Love&Art previously developed the Meiji Tokyo Renka franchise with Broccoli , and the B-PROJECT franchise with MAGES.