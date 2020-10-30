Show By Rock!! Smartphone Game Adds New Band

The official website for the Show By Rock!! Fes A Live smartphone rhythm game revealed a new band for the game named "Zerotickholic." The voice cast for the band includes Ai Fairouz as Gyarako, Misato Matsuoka as Shimakku, Kaori Maeda as Reppanyo, and Minami Tanaka as Giriri.

The band's story is centered on Giriri, a genius scientist, and her three "future-type MIDI dolls" who perform with special instruments from a corner of the "St. MIDIchusetts Institute of Technology."

Sanrio began distributing the original Show By Rock!! game developed by geechs for iOS and Android in 2012. The original game ended service last December. The new Show By Rock!! Fes A Live rhythm game features 2D animation of returning and new characters from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! The game launched on March 12.

The first Show By Rock!! television anime series premiered in April 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the series on home video in December 2016. A series of spinoff shorts, Show By Rock!! Short!! , debuted in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The second anime season, Show By Rock!!# , premiered in October 2016, and both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise has also inspired several musicals.

Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! premiered on January 9, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The new Show By Rock!! Stars!! television anime will premiere in January 2021 on Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , and Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd.