Show by Rock!! Stars!! Anime's Promo Video Previews Opening Theme

Plasmagica, Mashumairesh!! perform opening for show premiering in January 2021

The "Mashumairesh!! ONLINE EVENT 'Mashfesu'!!" event debuted a full promotional video on Sunday for the Show By Rock!! Stars!! television anime series. The video previews the opening theme song "Do Re Mi Fa STARS!!" by Plasmagica and Mashumairesh!!."

The anime will feature existing bands in the franchise, and the cast members are reprising their roles for the new anime.

Takahiro Ikezoe is returning as chief director, and Show By Rock!! episode director Daigo Yamagishi is directing the anime at Kinema Citrus . Touko Machida is returning to handle the series scripts, and Show By Rock!! animation director Tomokatsu Nagasaku is designing the characters. Hiroki Yoshioka is CG producer, and ENGI is handling CG production. Fumiyuki Go is returning from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! as sound director, while Pony Canyon is handling sound production. Yasuharu Takanashi ( Team-MAX ), Funta7 , and Akiya Suzuki ( Team-MAX ) are composing the music.

The anime will premiere in January 2021 and will air on Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , and Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd.

The first Show By Rock!! television anime series premiered in April 2015, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Funimation then released the series on home video in December 2016. A series of spinoff shorts, Show By Rock!! Short!! , debuted in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired.

The second anime season, Show By Rock!!# , premiered in October 2016, and both Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! premiered on January 9, and Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The franchise has also inspired several musicals.

Sanrio began distributing the Show By Rock!! game developed by geechs for iOS and Android in 2012. The smartphone game ended service on December 26. The new Show By Rock!! Fes A Live rhythm game, which features 2D animation of returning and new characters from Show By Rock!! Mashumairesh!! , launched on March 12.