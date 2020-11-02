Haikyu!! Manga to Top 50 Million Copies in Circulation

Manga's final 45th volume ships on Wednesday

Shueisha revealed on Monday that Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga will have more than 50 million copies in circulation when the 45th and final compiled book volume ships on Wednesday .

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and ended the series on July 20. Shueisha published the manga's 44th volume on August 4. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Furudate's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered on January 10, and episode 13 aired on April 3. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere this July, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. It premiered on October 2.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime.

Source: Comic Natalie