Live-Action Psychic Suspense Series Night Head Inspires New TV Anime Next July
posted on by Alex Mateo
The live-streamed "Fuji TV Anime Lineup Unveiling 2020" event on Thursday announced the new anime Night Head 2041, based on the 1992 live-action Night Head drama series. The anime will premiere in July 2021 on Fuji TV's [+Ultra] programming block. The livestream debuted a teaser promotional video, which then began streaming on the anime's newly opened official website.
The website also revealed the anime's staff and visual.
The original live-action series centers around two psychic brothers, Naoto and Naoya Kirihara, who are on the run because they are persecuted by the world. The new anime introduces a new pair of brothers, Takuya and Yūya Kuroki, who are part of the National Security Force and are tracking down the Kirihara brothers. The website also teases a new "NIGHT HEAD." The image above depicts in order from left to right: Yūya Kuroki, Takuya Kuroki, Naoto Kirihara, and Naoya Kirihara.
George Iida, the director of the original live-action Night Head drama, is writing the new anime. Takamitsu Hirakawa (Etotama, revisions) is directing the anime at Shirogumi. Oh! great (or Ito Ogure, original creator of Air Gear, Tenjo Tenge, artist for Bakemonogatari manga) is designing the characters, Kenichiro Tomiyasu (INEI) is drawing the concept art, and Yutaka Yamada (Tokyo Ghoul) is composing the music. Slow Curve is in charge of planning and production.
The Night Head live-action television drama aired from 1992 to 1993. The series inspired the 24-episode Night Head Genesis anime series in 2006, which also had a manga adaptation in 2007. Media Blasters released the anime, and Del Rey published the manga.
Sources: "Fuji TV Anime Lineup Unveiling 2020" livestream, Night Head 2041 anime's website, [+Ultra]'s YouTube channel