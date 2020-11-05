Live-Action Psychic Suspense Series Night Head Inspires New TV Anime Next July

The live-streamed " Fuji TV Anime Lineup Unveiling 2020" event on Thursday announced the new anime Night Head 2041, based on the 1992 live-action Night Head drama series. The anime will premiere in July 2021 on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. The livestream debuted a teaser promotional video, which then began streaming on the anime's newly opened official website.

The website also revealed the anime's staff and visual.

The original live-action series centers around two psychic brothers, Naoto and Naoya Kirihara, who are on the run because they are persecuted by the world. The new anime introduces a new pair of brothers, Takuya and Yūya Kuroki, who are part of the National Security Force and are tracking down the Kirihara brothers. The website also teases a new "NIGHT HEAD." The image above depicts in order from left to right: Yūya Kuroki, Takuya Kuroki, Naoto Kirihara, and Naoya Kirihara.

George Iida , the director of the original live-action Night Head drama, is writing the new anime. Takamitsu Hirakawa ( Etotama , revisions ) is directing the anime at Shirogumi . Oh! great (or Ito Ogure, original creator of Air Gear , Tenjo Tenge , artist for Bakemonogatari manga) is designing the characters, Kenichiro Tomiyasu ( INEI ) is drawing the concept art, and Yutaka Yamada ( Tokyo Ghoul ) is composing the music. Slow Curve is in charge of planning and production.

The Night Head live-action television drama aired from 1992 to 1993. The series inspired the 24-episode Night Head Genesis anime series in 2006, which also had a manga adaptation in 2007. Media Blasters released the anime, and Del Rey published the manga.