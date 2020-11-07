TsukiPro Franchise's Vazzy, Rock Down Groups Get VazzRock TV Anime in 2022

Natsuo designs characters for upcoming anime

The official website for the Tsukino Talent Production ( TsukiPro ) franchise announced on Saturday that the franchise's Vazzy and Rock Down groups will get a television anime adaptation titled VazzRock the Animation in 2022. The website revealed a logo for the anime, and revealed that Natsuo is designing the show's characters. Character designs for Vazzy's Takaaki Mamiya (left, voiced by Tarusuke Shingaki ) and Rock Down's Shō Onoda (right, voiced by Yukitoshi Kikuchi ) are below.





The fictional six-member group Vazzy and fictional six-member group Rock Down started activities in 2018 with CD releases.

The TsukiPro franchise also includes two anime seasons of Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION , which centers on anthropomorphized months. The franchise centers around the Tokyo idol unit Six Gravity (composed of characters representing December to May) and the sibling rival unit Procellarum (composed of idols born in Western Japan and representing June to November). The first television anime season premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation streamed the series as aired in Japan, and then offered it on Blu-ray Disc in September 2017. Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION 2 premiered on October 7. The anime was originally scheduled to premiere in 2019, before being delayed to April 2020, and then again to July 2020 before this latest delay to October.

The franchise also includes two seasons of the TsukiPro the Animation franchise. The first anime series premiered in October 2017, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The TsukiPro the Animation 2 sequel will premiere on television in summer 2021. The anime centers on the in-franchise groups SolidS, SOARA, QUELL, and Growth.

