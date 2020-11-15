Sohryuden - Legend of the Dragon Kings Novel Series Ends on December 23 in 15th Volume

Kodansha revealed on Friday that the upcoming 15th volume of Yoshiki Tanaka 's Sohryuden - Legend of the Dragon Kings supernatural fantasy series will be the final volume in the series. The volume will ship on December 23 and is subtitled "Tabidachi Hi Made" (Until the Day We Depart).

The 14th volume of the series released in October 2019. The novel was the first new novel in the series since 2003.

The novel series centers on the four Ryudo brothers, who were born with special powers as reincarnations of ancient Chinese dragons. Funazu Tadayoshi, the most powerful man in Japan, seeks to kidnap the brothers to use their powers for his own ends.

Tanaka launched the novel series in 1987. Yoshitaka Amano illustrated the covers for the original novels, and CLAMP illustrated the covers for the novel's later bunko reprints. The novels inspired a 12-episode OVA series from 1991 to 1993, and Central Park Media released the anime on VHS and DVD. Kōji Megumi drew a manga adaptation of the novels in Kodansha 's Magazine Special from 2004 to 2006.

Tanaka is best known for his epic space opera science fiction novel series The Legend of the Galactic Heroes , and his epic fantasy novel series The Heroic Legend of Arslan , both of which have inspired multiple anime and manga adaptations.