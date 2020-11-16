Gal & Dino Show Resumes on November 21 After COVID-19 Delay

Mirai Yokoda guest stars in eighth episode's live-action segment

The official website for the television anime/live-action series of Moriko Mori and Cota Tomimura 's Gal & Dino ( Gal to Kyōryū ) manga revealed on Monday that the show will resume with its eighth episode on Saturday at 25:30 (effectively, Sunday at 1:30 a.m.). Mirai Yokoda, an influencer, will be a guest star on the episode's live-action segment.

The series delayed new episodes starting in May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) making part of the series' production process difficult. The seventh episode was the newest episode to air on May 16. The show's rebroadcast from episode one premiered on October 3 late at night at 1:30 a.m. (effectively October 4) on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

The series premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 4 at 25:00 (effectively, April 5 at 1:00 a.m.). Funimation is streaming the Gal & Dino series as it airs in Japan in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

The anime half's cast includes Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kaede, Yūko Natsuyoshi as Kaede's friend Yamada, Youki Kudou as Kaede's senior colleague at her part-time job, and Seiichirō Yamashita as Kaede's boyfriend Shōta.

Jun Aoki ( Pop Team Epic ) is serving as series script supervisor and series director. Tōru Kanegae is the sound director, Yasumasa Koyama is credited for sound effects, Glovision is the sound producer, and Gin (Busted Rose) is composing the music. King Records is the music producer. Kotaro Sudo and Shin Furukawa are the chief producers, and Riko Koarai and Akira Yonezawa are producers. Space Neko Company and Kamikaze Douga are credited for animation production on the anime.

The manga's story begins when a gyaru, or "gal," named Kaede picks up a dinosaur and begins living with it in her room. The dinosaur eats human food, watches TV, and even enjoys being fashionable.

Mori and Tomimura, a married couple, launched the manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in October 2018. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on July 6.

Kodansha Comics licensed the manga digitally under the name My Roomie Is a Dino . The fourth volume debuted on November 10.

The television series also has a live-action half. The live-action version has Kotaro Sudo in charge of series scripts, and HALO in charge of production. Entertainer 8467 (Nana Yashiro) is playing Kaede in the live-action version. The live-action adaptation's opening song is the same as the anime.