The official website for the television anime of author Okina Baba and illustrator Tsukasa Kiryu 's So I'm a Spider, So What? ( Kumo desu ga, Nani ka? ) novels began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals new cast members, staff, theme song artists, and the January 8 premiere date for the anime. Crunchyroll is streaming an English-subtitled version of the video that cannot be viewed in Asia. The site also unveiled a new visual.

Crunchyroll English-subtitled video (region-locked in Asia):

Region free Japanese version:

The anime will premiere on January 8 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS11 , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and TV Aichi , and will run for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime was previously slated to premiere this year, but the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) greatly affected the anime's production schedule.

As previously announced, Aoi Yūki will star in the anime as the unnamed protagonist. Other cast members include:

Shin Itagaki ( Teekyū , Berserk 2016, Cop Craft ) is directing the anime at Millepensee , with Shinichiro Ueda as assistant director. Okina Baba , the author of the original novels, is collaborating with Yūichirō Momose ( Infinite Dendrogram , My Sister, My Writer ) for head writing duties. Kii Tanaka ( Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu , Hinomaru Sumo ) is drawing the character designs. Masahiko Suzuki , Ryō Hirata , and Hiromi Kimura are credited for monster design. Tomohiro Yoshida is the chief animator. Shinji Nagaoka is the art director, while Chieko Hibi is the color designer. Hideki Imaizumi is the director of photography, Takashi Sakurai is in charge of editing, and Kazuo Yamaguchi is credited as the CG director, with exsa as the CG animation studio. ENGI is credited for CG animation production assistance. Shūji Katayama is composing the music.

Riko Azuni is performing the opening theme song "keep weaving your spider way" (which can be heard in the promotional video above). Aoi Yūki will perform the ending theme song "Gambare! Kumoko-san."

The novels take place in a world where the hero and the demon king are locked in a continuous dispute. Their grand magic crosses into another world, and ends up exploding in a classroom, killing the students inside. The students are then reincarnated into a fantasy world. The protagonist, who has the lowest position in the class, is reincarnated as a one-meter-long monster spider. But she accepts this fate and adapts to her new life and situation quickly. The story follows the protagonist as she survives in this new world.

Baba launched the novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in May 2015. Kadokawa published the 13th novel volume on July 10. The series ranked #2 on the list of best novels in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook, and ranked #3 on the 2017 list.

Asahiro Kakashi 's manga adaptation runs on Kadokawa 's free manga website Young Ace Up , and Kadokawa published the ninth compiled book volume on October 10. The manga and novels have a combined 1.2 million copies in print.

Yen Press is releasing the novels and the manga in English.