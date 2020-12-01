Love and Heart Manga Enters Final Arc

The official Twitter account for Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine revealed on Monday that Chitose Kaido's Love and Heart ( Koi to Shinzō ) manga will enter its final arc on Wednesday . The manga's sixth compiled book volume will ship on Friday .

Yen Press licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in February 2021. It describes the manga:

Sure, university freshman Yagisawa has a lot on her plate, but the last thing she expected to add was a surprise male roommate! Handsome Haruma claims to be a childhood friend, but for some reason, Yagisawa doesn't remember him at all, and his history isn't the only oddity - disturbing things begin to happen and Yagisawa may really be in over her head!

Kaido launched the manga on Hakusensha 's Manga Park website in 2017. Hakusensha published the manga's fifth volume on July 3.