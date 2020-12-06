SSSS.Dynazenon TV Anime's New Promo Video, 10 More Cast Members, April 2021 Premiere Revealed

A stage presentation at the Tokyo Comic Con 2020 online event revealed a new promotional video on Sunday for Tsuburaya Productions and Trigger 's new SSSS.Dynazenon anime project. The video reveals the show's television format and April 2021 premiere.

The presentation also revealed 10 more cast members:

(from left to right in image above)

(from left to right in image above)

Additionally, the presentation revealed a new visual:

The previously revealed cast includes:

The anime is listed as being part of the "Gridman Universe."

As previously announced, "Gridman" is credited with the original work, and Akira Amemiya is returning from SSSS.Gridman to direct the anime at Trigger . Other returning staff members include Keiichi Hasegawa as scriptwriter, Masaru Sakamoto as character designer, and Shiro Sagisu as composer. Graphinica is returning from SSSS.Gridman to handle the 3DCG production on the new anime.

The 12-episode SSSS.Gridman anime premiered in October 2018. The anime was a collaboration between the anime studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions — the creator of the Ultraman franchise and the original 1993-1994 live-action tokusatsu (special-effects) series Denkō Chōjin Gridman . Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation also streamed an English dub for the anime.

The anime has since inspired a stage play adaptation, a manga adaptation, multiple manga spinoffs, and a novel spinoff. The stage play was slated for this past spring but was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.