New Umineko When They Cry PS4, Switch Game's Gameplay Trailer Streamed

Visual novel will debut on January 28

Publisher Entergram began streaming an 11-minute trailer on Saturday of the upcoming Umineko When They Cry game for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch titled Umineko no Naku Koro ni Saku: Nekobako to Musō no Kōkyōkyoku (Umineko When They Cry Saku: Symphony of Catboxes and Dreams). The game will debut on January 28.

The visual novel will include all eight main chapters of the Umineko no naku Koro ni: Majo to Suiri no Rondo and Umineko no naku Koro ni Bara: Shinjitsu to Gensō no Nocturne games, as well as three short stories titled "Tsubasa," "Hane," and "Saku." It will also bundle the Umineko When They Cry spinoff fighting game Golden Fantasia CROSS .

Daisuke Ono is voicing Battler Ushiromiya, and Sayaka Ohara is voicing Beatrice. Rico Sasaki is performing the opening theme song "Kasaneawase no Nekobako" (Nesting Catboxes). Chiyomaru Shikura wrote the lyrics and composed the song.