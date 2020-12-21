Denpa teki na Kanojo Manga Ends on January 19

1st, 2nd volumes ship on same day

The January 2021 issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed on Saturday that the manga adaptation of Kentarō Katayama and Yamato Yamamoto 's Denpa teki na Kanojo (The Girl Who Can See Things) novels will end in the magazine's next issue on January 19. The manga's first and second compiled book volumes will also ship on the same date.

Hiroshi Hiraoka is drawing the art for the manga, while Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign storyboarder Daisuke Furuya is credited for storyboards. The manga launched in Ultra Jump on June 19.

The novels' story centers on the relationship between high schoolers Ame Ochibana and Jū Jūzawa. Jū is a delinquent boy who constantly gets involved in brawls. Ame is an eccentric girl who claims to be Jū's "knight" in a past life when Jū was a king. While Jū brushes Ame off at first, the murder of a classmate soon entangles both of them as they attempt to uncover the truth.

While the "denpa" in the title literally means "electromagnetic waves," it has become a slang term to refer to people who claim to receive information from radio waves, as well as stories that often deal with the bizarre or supernatural intruding into the normal world ( Serial Experiments Lain and Boogiepop Phantom are commonly considered "denpa" anime).

Katayama penned three novels in the Denpa teki na Kanojo series between 2004 and 2005, though the series remains unfinished. Yamamoto drew the art for the novels. The novels inspired two original video anime ( OVA ) episodes in 2009, which were bundled with the third and fourth volumes of the Kure-nai manga, a manga series that Yamamoto drew based on Katayama's novel series of the same name (Yamamoto also drew the art for the Kure-nai novels). Kure-nai also inspired a 2008 television anime.