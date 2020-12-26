Kyūkyoku Shinka Shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu Yorimo Kuso-Gee Dattara Anime Posts 1st Video, More Cast

Kadokawa posted the first promotional video for the television anime of Light Tuchihi 's light novel Kyūkyoku Shinka Shita Full Dive RPG ga Genjitsu Yorimo Kuso-Gee Dattara (What If the Ultimate in Fully Immersive VR RPGs Was a Crappier Game Than Reality Itself) on Saturday. The video previews the previously announced cast members, and the anime's website also posted three more cast members.

The newly announced cast members are:

Katsuyuki Konishi as Ginji, one of the few players in Kiwame Quest

as Ginji, one of the few players in Satoshi Hino as Tesla, the most powerful NPC in Kiwame Quest

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Sōichiro Kamui, a young Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly member and former VR RPG gamer



Set in the late 21st century, the story follows a dull high school student named Hiro Yūki (a double pun on "hero" and "heroism" in Japanese) when he is tricked into joining a full-dive (fully immersive VR) role-playing game. The game, Kiwame Quest (literally, "Ultimate Quest"), is promoted as "more real than reality" with mind-blowing graphics, impressive NPC behavior, and even the scent of foliage and the sensation of wind blowing against your skin.

Unfortunately, the game is already a virtual ghost town, after being flooded with player complaints that the game is little too realistic for its own good. Its quests are nearly impossible to clear, since players have to be as physically fit to complete them as they would in real life. Players feel actual pain when they get hit, and puncture wounds takes days to heal.

The only reward is the mere sense of accomplishment. It is the complete opposite of a casual pick-up-and-play game, but Hiro vows to beat this most realistic (and most stressful) game ever.

The anime's cast members are:

Kazuya Miura ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , DRAMAtical Murder ) is directing the anime at ENGI , and Kenta Ihara ( Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious , Saga of Tanya the Evil , The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Shachibato! President, It's Time for Battle! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yūta Kevin Kenmotsu is designing the characters based on the original novel illustrations by Youta .

The anime will premiere next April.

Kadokawa published the light novel with illustrations by Youta in August. Tuchihi's The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious light novel series also inspired a television anime last year.