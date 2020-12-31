Aggretsuko Anime Studio Fanworks Makes Original Short Anime Dinosaur Biyori

Surreal April TV show about 3 dinosaurs living in modern one-room apartment

The anime studio Fanworks ( Aggretsuko , Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner ) is collaborating with Aniplex and Sony Creative Products on Dinosaur Biyori (Daina-Sō Biyori), an original short anime which will begin airing this April.

The surreal apartment life story follows three dinosaurs who could not be more different in personalities: a Tyrannosaurus, a Triceratops, and a Stenonychosaurus. They live as roommates in a one-room apartment at the Daina-Sō complex in the present day. Though they may have once ate other dinosaurs or faced extinction from a falling asteroid, they now spend their relaxing days working at part-time gigs or eating sweets together.

Akifumi Nonaka ( Otona no Ikkyū-san ) is directing the anime at Fanworks , and Toru Hosokawa ( Polar Bear's Café , Coji-Coji ) is writing the scripts. CHI-MEY is composing the music.



Source: Comic Natalie