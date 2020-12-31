News
Aggretsuko Anime Studio Fanworks Makes Original Short Anime Dinosaur Biyori
posted on by Egan Loo
The anime studio Fanworks (Aggretsuko, Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner) is collaborating with Aniplex and Sony Creative Products on Dinosaur Biyori (Daina-Sō Biyori), an original short anime which will begin airing this April.
The surreal apartment life story follows three dinosaurs who could not be more different in personalities: a Tyrannosaurus, a Triceratops, and a Stenonychosaurus. They live as roommates in a one-room apartment at the Daina-Sō complex in the present day. Though they may have once ate other dinosaurs or faced extinction from a falling asteroid, they now spend their relaxing days working at part-time gigs or eating sweets together.
Akifumi Nonaka (Otona no Ikkyū-san) is directing the anime at Fanworks, and Toru Hosokawa (Polar Bear's Café, Coji-Coji) is writing the scripts. CHI-MEY is composing the music.
Source: Comic Natalie