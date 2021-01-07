Nogizaka46's Erika Ikuta, Sayuri Matsumura Perform Pokémon Journeys Opening Theme Song

Singers perform new arrangement of "1・2・3" song debuting on Friday

The official Twitter account of the Nogizaka46 idol group announced on Thursday that Erika Ikuta and Sayuri Matsumura , also known as the group's Karaage Sisters (Karaage Shimai), will perform the Pokémon Journeys: The Series anime's new opening theme song. The song will be a new arrangement of the anime's first opening "1・2・3," originally performed by After the Rain , and it will debut in the show's new episode on Friday.

The account shared an announcement video featuring the Karaage Sisters:

からあげ姉妹SHOWROOMご覧いただきありがとうございました 💛 ❤ テレビ東京系のアニメ「ポケットモンスター」のオープニングテーマを、明日1月8日(金)18:55~ 放送回から #生田絵梨花 #松村沙友理 が担当いたします ✨ #からあげ姉妹ゲットだぜ をつけて感想をお待ちしております ☺️ #乃木坂46(@ Nogizaka46 )January 7

Takanori Nishikawa , also known as T.M. Revolution , and Golden Bomber 's Shō "Kirisho" Kiryūin performed a new arrangement of the "1・2・3" theme song under the unit name "Nishikawa-kun to Kirishō." The new arrangement debuted with the show's 32nd episode on August 9. After the Rain performed the first version of the song.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix last June, and the service is adding new episodes quarterly. Netflix began streaming the anime's third batch of episodes on December 4. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon last May, and it also debuted on Télétoon in French.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series had delayed airing new episodes starting in April 2020 due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but has since resumed airing new episodes since June. Pokémon: Twilight Wings ( Hakumei no Tsubasa ) also delayed its fifth episode from May to June due to the effects of COVID-19 on the show's production. Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko , the 23rd anime film in the franchise , had been delayed from its planned July 10 opening to December 25 due to the spread of COVID-19. The film will open in the West in 2021.

