Jun Maeda's New Book Delisted From Kodansha's Site

Neko Kari Zoku no Naga book previously listed for March 23 launch

Kodansha has removed Jun Maeda 's new Neko Kari Zoku no Naga (The Cat-Hunting Tribe's Chief) book from its list of upcoming books. The company had previously listed that it would publish this book on March 23.

Maeda first collaborated with P.A. Works to develop the Angel Beats! mixed media project in 2010, and they collaborated again on the 2015 Charlotte anime. Maeda is known for writing the Visual Art's/Key visual novels Kanon , Air , Clannad , and Little Busters! , all of which received anime adaptations. Maeda also composed the music for the visual novels he has written, and composed themes for both Angel Beats! and Charlotte . He has composed, or otherwise supervised the musical production, for other Key visual novels, such as Kud Wafter and Rewrite . Maeda is credited with the original work and as scriptwriter for Key , Aniplex , and P.A. Works ' The Day I Became a God ( Kami-sama ni Natta Hi ) anime (pictured right).

Maeda provided the original concept for the Summer Pockets game that debuted for Windows PC in June 2018 and for iOS and Android devices in December 2018. Visual Art's/Key again teased an anime of the game on Friday. Additionally, Maeda is developing Heaven Burns Red , his first completely new game in over 14 years.

Maeda is suffering from idiopathic dilated cardiomyopathy (unexplained enlargement and weakening of the heart's left ventricle). He was hospitalized for five months in 2016. He revealed later that year that his heart condition requires a heart transplant, although he later reassured fans that he still has long to live, and will still write more stories.

Source: Kodansha Book Club via Otakomu