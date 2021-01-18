Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Film Earns 36.1 Billion Yen, Sells 26.44 Million Tickets

Film retakes #1 spot at Japanese box office in 14th weekend

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film has earned 36.1 billion yen (about US$347.9 million) and has sold 26.44 million tickets as of Sunday. The film returned to the #1 spot over the weekend, its 14th weekend in Japan. The film sold 123,000 tickets and earned 203 million yen (about US$1.95 million) on Saturday and Sunday.

After 12 consecutive weeks at #1 in the box office in Japan, the film dropped to #2 during the January 9-10 weekend. During that weekend, the film sold 425,000 tickets and earned 677,783,450 yen (about US$6.57 million) from Friday to Sunday.

The film has surpassed Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 Spirited Away , its last rival for all-time highest earnings in Japanese box office history. ( Spirited Away earned 30.8 billion yen in its original run, but has since earned a total of 31.68 billion yen after last summer's revival screenings.) It is now also at least the second highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, topping your name. 's worldwide US$357,986,087 earnings.

Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film with both subtitles and an English dub in theaters in North America early this year.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in theaters in Japan on October 16.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Cinema Today (梅山富美子)