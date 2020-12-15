Spirited Away, 3 Other Ghibli Films' Box Office Totals Rose Due to This Year's Revival Screenings

880 million yen added for new total of 31.68 billion yen, or 1.4 billion yen above

Film distributor TOHO updated the box office totals for Hayao Miyazaki 's 2002 film Spirited Away and three other Ghibli films on Tuesday. Spirited Away 's updated total of 31.68 billion yen (about US$304.5 million) now includes the 880 million yen (about US$8.5 million) that the film earned during its revival screenings from June to August of this year.

Spirited Away remains the #1 film on the all-time Japanese box office ranking chart. It is now 1.4 billion yen (about US$13.5 million) above Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , which is still playing after nine weekends.

Three other films by Miyazaki or Studio Ghibli also updated their box office totals due to this past summer's revival screenings:

Princess Mononoke

Old Ranking: 8 (19.30 billion yen/about US$185.9 million)

New Ranking: 7 (20.18 billion yen/about US$194.3 million)

Tales from Earthsea

Old Ranking: 78 (7.69 billion yen/about US$74.1 million)

New Ranking: 76 (7.84 billion yen/about US$75.5 million)

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind added 730 million yen (about US$7.03 million) this year, although it remains below the top 100 all-time films in Japan. Princess Mononoke 's new total puts it above Howl's Moving Castle 's 19.6 billion yen (about 188.7 billion), while Tales from Earthsea has now earned more than Yo-kai Watch: The Movie and the live-action Boys Over Flowers: Final ( Hana Yori Dango Final ) film.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin, Cinema Today, Nikkan Sports via Yaraon!