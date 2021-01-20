Sentai Filmworks Reveals Venus Wars Anime's English Dub Cast

Sentai Filmworks announced on Tuesday the English dub cast for the Venus Wars anime film. The company also began streaming an English dub clip:

The cast includes:

Additional voices include: Andrew Love , Benjamin McLaughlin , Blake Jackson , Blake Weir , Chris Patton , Christine Auten , Courtland Johnson , David Lascoe , Jay Hickman , Joe Daniels , John Gremillion , John Swasey , Josh Morrison , Kyle Colby Jones , Mike Haimoto , Rob Mungle , Scott Gibbs , and Ty Mahany .

Mike Haimoto is directing and writing the English dub . David Loscoe is the ADR engineer. Brent Marshall is handling the mix. Sawa Matsueda Savage is serving as the translator.

Sentai Filmworks will release the anime in the United States, Canada, and Mexico on home video and via digital release.

Sentai Filmworks describes the anime:

When war breaks out between the Venusian nations of Ishtar and Aphrodia, hotheaded motorcyclist Hiro Seno and bubbly reporter Susan Sommers find themselves caught in the crossfire and trapped behind enemy lines. As Susan desperately broadcasts the realities of war to the masses, Hiro must put aside his aversion to warfare and fight not only for his life, but for the life of every last citizen of Venus.

Yoshikazu Yasuhiko drew the original manga, which ran from 1986 to 1990, and also directed the 1990 anime film adaptation. Central Park Media once licensed this film in North America. Discotek Media released the film on DVD in 2012, and released it on Blu-ray Disc in 2015.

Thanks to John Ellis for the news tip.

Source: Sentai Filmworks