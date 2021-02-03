Aniplex, Game Developer f4samurai Announce Capital Tie-Up

Aniplex announced on Monday that it has entered into a capital tie-up with game developer f4samurai . The tie-up will strengthen both companies' relationship with each other, while respecting each others' independence, and allowing Aniplex to expand its reach in gaming.

Both companies have already worked together on the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story and Disney Twisted Wonderland smartphone games, which f4samurai developed. The game company has also developed the Hortensia Saga and Ange Vierge games for Sega Networks.

Aniplex 's existing subsidiaries include the anime studios A-1 Pictures and CloverWorks , the game company Quatro A, and the North America distributor Aniplex of America . It also established the joint company Peppermint Anime in Germany, and it established 3D CG animation company Boundary in March 2020. Sony owns Aniplex through its Sony Music Entertaniment Japan arm.

Sony Pictures Television announced in September 2019 that it and Aniplex are consolidating three Sony -owned anime acquisition and distribution companies — Funimation based in the United States, Wakanim based in France, and Madman Anime Group based in Australia — into one joint venture. Sony Pictures Television Networks acquired a majority stake in Funimation for US$143 million in 2017. Sony 's Funimation Global Group recently announced in December that it will acquire Crunchyroll for a purchase price of US$1.175 billion.