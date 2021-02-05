News
iii icecrin Anime's Video Reveals Cast, Staff, April Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the iii icecrin television anime began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's cast, staff, and April premiere date.
The cast includes:
- Taeko Kawata as Vanillan
- Fumiko Orikasa as Chocon
- Ryōta Iwasaki as Mamango
- Sayaka Senbongi as Blune
- Konomi Kohara as Stochii
- Marina Horiuchi as Francisco Minton XV
- Rena Maeda as Bakkii
- Mai Satō as Nana
- Chitose Morinaga as Chicchi
- Maria Naganawa as Tirara
- Megumi Satou as Nap
- Hina Kino as Mabubu
Juria Matsumura (TsukiPro the Animation) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation. Hiroko Fukuda (Amanchu! Advance) is in charge of series composition. Kenta Higashiohji (Super Shiro, Pocket Monster Koko) is composing the music.
The anime is a collaboration between Shinei Animation and Okinawa-based ice cream company Blue Seal Ice Cream.
Aya Matsui (Inai Inai Baa!/Peek-a-Boo! show's Ūtan character) designed the characters who spend their days at Ice Cream Town. The characters are a fusion of 15 various flavors of Blue Seal ice cream with bears, capybaras, otters, pandas, and other animals.
Shinei Animation is best known for producing Doraemon and Crayon Shin-chan, two long-running television anime that both consistently rank among the highest weekly ratings for animated programs in Japan.
Sources: iii icecrin's website, Comic Natalie