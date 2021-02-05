Sentai Licenses Karakuri Circus Anime for Spring Release

Series gets new BD, digital release

Sentai announced on Friday that it has licensed the television anime of Kazuhiro Fujita 's Karakuri Circus ( Le Cirque de Karakuri ) manga, and it will release the series on home video this spring. The company will release the series on Blu-ray Disc and digitally.

Sentai describes the story:

Following his father's untimely demise, Masaru Saiga inherits the family fortune as well as his father's company. Too bad he also inherited a target on his back since his unscrupulous relatives want to murder Masaru and take what's rightfully his! The only thing standing between Masaru and assassination is a sickly clown named Narumi Kato, a white-haired girl name Shirogane who claims she's Masaru's guardian, and the mysterious puppet left to Masaru by his father upon his death.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2018. Amazon Prime is exclusively streaming the anime in Japan and overseas.

Studio VOLN ( Ushio & Tora , Idol Incidents ) animated the television anime series for Twin Engine . Satoshi Nishimura ( Ushio & Tora , Trigun , Fighting Spirit ) directed the series, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu (2011 Hunter × Hunter , Trigun ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Toshiki Inoue ( Ushio & Tora , Death Note ) and original manga author Kazuhiro Fujita handled the series scripts. Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia , Haikyu!! ) composed the music.

Fujita ( Ushio & Tora ) published Karakuri Circus in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 1997 to 2006, and Shogakukan published 43 volumes for the manga. Shogakukan published the manga in a new wide edition with 23 volumes from 2011-2013. The manga has more than 15 million copies in print.

The manga also inspired two stage plays in 2019.

Source: Sentai