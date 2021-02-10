Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun Astronaut Trainee TV Anime's 1st Video Unveils Cast, Song Artists, April 7 Debut

The television anime of Yūji Nishimura's web manga Uchū Nanchara Kotetsu-kun debuted its first promotional video and a new key visual on Wednesday. The video announces the anime's main cast, theme song artists, and April 7 premiere.

The main cast members are (from left to right in the image above):

This is the first time that Kappei Yamaguchi is co-starring with his daughter Akane Yamaguchi . Tsuyoshi Muro plays DAXA, the mascot who teach knowledge about space, and narrates the anime (as heard in the video above).

The hip hop group RHYMESTER performs the theme song, their first for a children's anime.

The weekly anime will premiere on Wednesday, April 7 at 6:45 p.m. on NHK 's E-tele channel.

The manga follows the daily life of Kotetsu-kun, who aspires to be an astronaut, and friends at the Animal Space Academy as they all pursue their dreams.

Hazumu Sakuta ( Ōya-san to Boku , How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno , Neko no Dayan ) is directing the anime at Fanworks ( Aggretsuko , Sumikko Gurashi: Tobidasu Ehon to Himitsu no Ko ). Yoichi Kato ( Yōkai Watch , Space Brothers ) is writing the scripts.

Nishimura launched the manga on August 6, 2019, just after the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, and has since posted a chapter every other Monday for free.



Source: Comic Natalie