The Eminence in Shadow Isekai Light Novels Listed With Anime

The official Twitter account for the Tsutaya shop chain's Wing Town Okazaki branch posted a photo to promote the new releases from Daisuke Aizawa 's The Eminence in Shadow ( Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! ) franchise on Monday, and the official Twitter account for the Animate chain's Kōfu branch also posted a similar photo on Wednesday. The photos reveal that the franchise has an anime adaptation in the works. The franchise will have a new novel volume, manga volume, and side story manga volume out on Friday ,

Yen Press licensed both the light novels and the manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

Shadowbrokers are those who go unnoticed, posing as unremarkable people, when in truth, they control everything from behind the scenes. Sid wants to be someone just like that more than anything, and something as insignificant as boring reality isn't going to get in his way! He trains in secret every single night, preparing for his eventual rise to power—only to denied his destiny by a run-of-the-mill (yet deadly) traffic accident. But when he wakes up in a another world and suddenly finds himself at the head of an actual secret organization doing battle with evil in the shadows, he'll finally get a chance to act out all of his delusional fantasies!

Aizawa began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in May 2018, and Kadokawa began publishing the story in physical volumes with art by Tōzai , beginning with the first volume in November 2018. The fifth volume will ship on Friday . Yen Press published the second volume in November 2020.

Anri Sakano launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in December 2018. The fifth volume will ship on Friday . Yen Press will publish the first volume in July.

Seta U launched a spinoff manga titled Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! Shadow Gaiden ( The Eminence in Shadow - Shadow Side Story) in Comp Ace in July 2019. The second volume will ship on Friday .