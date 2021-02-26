Wolpis Carter, Orangestar Perform Digimon Adventure: Anime's New Ending Theme

"Overseas Highway" theme song debuts on March 7

The staff of the Digimon Adventure: anime announced on Friday that Wolpis Carter and Vocaloid Orangestar are performing the anime's new ending theme song "Overseas Highway," which will debut with the anime's 39th episode on March 7. Wolpis Carter and Orangestar are co-writing the lyrics, and Orangestar is composing the song.

Digimon Adventure: premiered in Japan last April. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime restarted its broadcast from episode 1 last June after delaying new episodes due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The new anime takes place in 2020 and features an all-new story centering on Taichi Yagami when he is in his fifth year in elementary school. His partner is Agumon. The story begins in Tokyo when a large-scale network malfunction occurs. Taichi is preparing for his weekend summer camping trip when the incident happens. Taichi's mother and his younger sister Hikari get stuck on a train that won't stop moving, and Taichi heads to Shibuya in order to help them. However, on his way there, he encounters a strange phenomenon and sweeps him up into the Digital World along with the other DigiDestined.

Masato Mitsuka ( Digimon Fusion episode director) is serving as series director at Toei Animation . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon , One Piece , Beyblade Burst ) is supervising the series scripts, and Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns from Digimon Adventure: to design the characters. Akihiro Asanuma ( Digimon: Data Squad ) is the chief animation director. Ryouka Kinoshita ( Little Witch Academia , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) is the art director, and Toshiki Amada ( Fire Force , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) is in charge of art setting. Matsuki Hanae, Naoko Sagawa , and Hiroyuki Sakurada are the producers.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web