'The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt' Anime Casts Rie Takahashi

Takahashi plays Prince Wein's childhood friend, top aide Ninym

The official website for the television anime of Toru Toba 's The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) ( Tensai Ōji no Akaji Kokka Saisei Jutsu - Sō da, Baikoku Shiyō ) light novel series announced the second cast member on Wednesday.

Rie Takahashi voices Ninym Ralei, a beautiful white-haired, red-eyed Flahm girl who is Wein's childhood friend. As his top aide, she assists him in everything from affairs of the state to combat. She is among the few who know what he is really like, as well as the kingdom's current dire straits.

Voice actor Sōma Saitō himself had announced the television anime in January and confirmed that he stars as the titular character Wein.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

The prince of this small and weak kingdom strives for only one thing: selling out his country and living a quiet life in leisure! Sadly, the greatest obstacle he will ever face is his own genius…! As he achieves ever greater accomplishments, he earns more and more favor with the people of his kingdom…which makes fulfilling his own dreams all the harder!!!

SB Creative published the first volume of the novel series in May 2018, and the ninth volume on March 12. Toba writes the novels and Falmaro provides the art. Emuda has been serializing a manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website since October 2019.