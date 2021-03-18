SD Gundam World Heroes Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, Opening Theme, April 8 Premiere

Visual, commercial also unveiled

Sunrise revealed the main cast, staff, visual, commercial, opening theme song, April 8 premiere for SD Gundam World Heroes, the new anime in the SD Gundam World franchise . The commercial previews the opening theme song "Dare ga Tame ni Ai wa Naru" (For Whom Love Rings) by TrySail .

新番組『 # SD ガンダムワールド ヒーローズ』最新情報 Keycap digit three Guitar # TrySail オープニング音源解禁! 人気声優ユニット「 TrySail 」( @ TrySail _staff )が歌うオープニング主題歌「誰が為に愛は鳴る」の音源を解禁! シリアスで激しいデジタルロックナンバーに乞うご期待! https:// Gundam.info /news/video-music/01_3845.html #SDGW(@ SD _ GUNDAM _WORLD)March 18

The anime will debut worldwide YouTube 's Gundam Channel on April 8 at 7:00 p.m. JST. It will then air on television on the BS11 channel on April 10 and Tokyo MX on April 13.

The cast includes:

Takahiro Ikezoe , Touko Machida , and Ryou Sasaki are all returning from SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden as director, main writer, and CGI director, respectively. Toshinao Miyauchi is credited for SD design. Yūji Kaneko and Sо̄ta Kameyama are the art directors, and Sadayoshi Fujino is the sound director. Takashi Miyamoto , Susumi Imaishi , Shingo Abe , Yuka Mitaguchi, and Shinya Terashima are credited for design works. Kentarо̄ Washio is in charge of sound effects. Kumiko Sakamoto is the editor. Tomotaka Osumi is composing the music. Bandai Spirits Hobby Division is in charge of planning, and ADK Marketing Solutions is producing the anime.

The anime continues on from last year's SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden anime, and will add new characters to the story, such as Gokū Impulse Gundam , Nobunaga Gundam Epyon, and Sergeant Verde Buster Gundam .

SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden premiered in July 2019, and was only available previously in 14 countries and territories, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, and Italy. The anime began streaming in Japan on YouTube 's Gundam Channel on February 25. It is also running on BS11 channel and Tokyo MX .

The SD Gundam series is a spinoff of the main Gundam franchise that anthropomorphizes the franchise 's iconic mobile suit mecha . The spinoff franchise has spawned its own anime, manga, games, and model kits.

Sources: Gundam info, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Anime! Anime!