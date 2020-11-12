New SD Gundam World Heroes Anime Debuts Worldwide Next April

Sunrise announced a new anime in its SD Gundam World franchise titled SD Gundam World Heroes on Thursday. The anime is slated for a worldwide debut in April 2021.

The anime continues on from last year's SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden anime, and will add new characters to the story, such as Gokū Impulse Gundam, Nobunaga Gundam Epyon, and Sergeant Verde Buster Gundam.

In Japan, the anime will stream on the Gundam Channel on YouTube , and will also air on the Tokyo MX and BS11 networks on television.

Takahiro Ikezoe , Touko Machida , and Ryou Sasaki are all returning from SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden as director, main writer, and CGI director, respectively. Toshinao Miyauchi is credited for SD design. Yūji Kaneko is the art director, and Sadayoshi Fujino is the sound director.

SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden premiered in July 2019, and was only available previously in 14 countries and territories, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, and Italy. The anime will be available in Japan on YouTube 's Gundam Channel beginning on February 25. It will then run on the BS11 channel on February 26, and air on Tokyo MX on March 2.

The SD Gundam series is a spinoff of the main Gundam franchise that anthropomorphizes the franchise 's iconic mobile suit mecha . The spinoff franchise has spawned its own anime, manga, games, and model kits.

Source: Gundam.info