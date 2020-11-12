SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden Anime Streams for 1st Time in Japan on February 25

Anime debuted in July 2019, but only outside of Japan

The opening ceremony for the Gunpla Expo Tokyo 2020 event announced on Thursday that the SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden anime will start running on the Gundam Channel on YouTube in Japan on February 25. It will also start airing on television on BS11 on February 26, and on Tokyo MX on March 2.

The recent entry in the SD Gundam franchise was targeted for international markets, and was only available previously in 14 countries and territories outside Japan, such as Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, and Italy. Thursday's opening ceremony also announced a new SD Gundam World anime, SD Gundam World Heroes.

SD Gundam World Sangoku Sōketsuden premiered in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and it describes the story:

Nations once full of pride and glory are now in ruins after suffering great wars repeated over and over again, and it is an age in which the great land is covered in mountains of wreckage. Finally, just as the signs of restoration begin to be seen, a mysterious virus called the “Yellow Zombie Virus” has been spreading across the land for the past several years, and the infected, who lose their self of self, start attacking Mobile Suits one after the next. In order to protect themselves from the infected coming to attack them, the remaining Mobile Suits are forced to live inside city strongholds. However, behind the fortifications, after the death of the former lord, the lord Dong Zhuo is as domineering as can be.

Takahiro Ikezoe ( Sword Gai: The Animation , Show By Rock!! ) directed the anime at Sunrise , and Touko Machida ( Show By Rock!! , Wake Up, Girls! ) was in charge of the series scripts.

The SD Gundam series is a spinoff of the main Gundam franchise that anthropomorphizes the franchise 's iconic mobile suit mecha . The spinoff franchise has spawned its own anime, manga, games, and model kits. The previous anime in the franchise was SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors in 2010.

Source: Gunpla Expo Tokyo 2020's opening ceremony