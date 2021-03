Deemo the Movie Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Final Title, More Cast

Akari Nibu plays Masked Lady in Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku film

The AnimeJapan 2021 panel for Pony Canyon 's DEEMO THE MOVIE , the anime film based on Rayark Games' Deemo game, unveled a new trailer for the film on Sunday. The trailer revealed more cast for the film, and also revealed the film's final title as Deemo: Sakura no Oto - Anata no Kanadeta Oto ga, Ima mo Hibiku .

Hinatazaka46 idol group member Akari Nibu will play the character of the Masked Lady in the film. Nibu wil join Ayana Taketatsu , who will play Alice in the film.

Sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G are producing the film. Jun'ichi Fujisaku is credited as executive director for the film, with Shūhei Matsushita credited as director, and Yoshihiro Hiramine credited as assistant director. Fujisaku is also penning the script alongside Bun'Ō Fujisawa , and Mebachi is designing the characters. Yuki Kajiura ( Demon Slayer , Sword Art Online , Fate/Zero ) is composing the film's theme song, and 14-year-old third-year middle school student Hinano Takashima will perform the theme song. Pony Canyon is producing. The film was "expected to wrap up" in 2020.

Haruki Niwa launched a new manga titled Deemo -Prelude- based on the series in Ichijinsha 's Comic Zero Sum magazine on March 27.

The original 2013 rhythm game, Deemo , debuted as an iOS and Android smartphone game. Rayark Games later released the game on the PlayStation Vita in Japan in 2015 with the title Deemo: Last Recital . PM Studios and Rising Star Games released the game on PS Vita in North America and Europe, respectively, in May 2017. The game received a release on the Nintendo Switch worldwide in September 2017. Deemo -Reborn- , a new version of the game compatible with virtual reality devices, debuted in November 2019. Deemo -Reborn- then received a global release on Steam in September 2020, and shipped for the Switch, as well as iOS and Android devices, in December 2020.

Rayark Games describes the original game:

A girl who fell from the skies and lost her past

Deemo who plays the piano all alone in the world of the treehouse

an accidental encounter between the two.

The music flows as the fingers hit the piano keys.

The start of a fairytale journey has begun...

'Before turning to leave, don't forget to say one last goodbye.'

Rayark Games is developing the rhythm game sequel Deemo II.