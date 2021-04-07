Ii ne Hikaru Genji-kun Live-Action Series Gets Sequel

Ii ne! Hikaru Genji-kun 2 premieres on June 7

NHK annoucned on Tuesday that the live-action series of est em 's Ii ne! Hikaru Genji-kun manga will get a sequel titled Ii ne! Hikaru Genji-kun 2 that will premiere on June 7. est em illustrated a picture to commemorate the announcement:

The returning cast includes:

Yudai Chiba as Hikaru Genji (pictured below left)

as Hikaru Genji (pictured below left) Sairi Itō as Saori Fujiwara (pictured below right)

as Saori Fujiwara (pictured below right) Anna Iriyama as Shiori, Saori's younger sister

as Shiori, Saori's younger sister Renn Kiriyama as lieutenant general from The Tale of Genji

The sequel will feature returning staff members. Kazuya Konaka ( Astro Boy , live-action Negima! Magister Negi Magi ) and Satoshi Tanaka are directing the series, and Mika Abe ( Forest of Piano , Danchi Tomoo ) is writing the script. Takahiro Obata ( The Promised Neverland , Cinderella Nine ) is composing the music.

In the original manga's story, a man who appears to be the title character from Murasaki Shikibu 's classic Heian-era novel The Tale of Genji appears in office worker Saori's home. Saori takes care of Genji, who seems to have traveled to the future.

em launched the manga in Shodensha 's feel. Young Magazine in December 2015. The manga ended on Thursday . The final volume will ship in May. The manga had ended its "third season" in May 2020.

em's other manga include Age Called Blue , IPPO , Seduce Me After the Show , Red Blinds the Foolish , Tableau Numéro 20 , and Golondrina . Netcomics released em's Age Called Blue in English, Aurora Publishing released Red Blinds the Foolish and Seduce Me After the Show in English, and Viz Media released Tableau Numéro 20 in English.