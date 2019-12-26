est em's Ii ne! Hikaru Genji-kun Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Manga creator est em 's Ii ne! Hikaru Genji-kun is getting a live-action series adaptation that will premiere on NHK in April 2020. The series will have eight episodes.

The cast includes:

Yudai Chiba as Hikaru Genji

as Hikaru Genji Sairi Itō as Saori Fujiwara

as Saori Fujiwara Anna Iriyama as Shiori, Saori's younger sister

as Shiori, Saori's younger sister Renn Kiriyama as lieutenant general from The Tale of Genji

Fūju Kamio is also member of the cast.

Kazuya Konaka ( Astro Boy , live-action Negima! Magister Negi Magi ) and Satoshi Tanaka are directing the series, and Mika Abe ( Forest of Piano , Danchi Tomoo ) is writing the script. Takahiro Obata ( The Promised Neverland , Cinderella Nine ) is composing the music.

In the original manga's story, a man who appears to be the title character from Murasaki Shikibu 's classic Heian-era novel The Tale of Genji appears in office worker Saori's home. Saori takes care of Genji, who seems to have traveled to the future.

est em launched the manga in Shodensha 's Feel Young magazine in December 2015. Shodensha released the second compiled book volume this past January, and the third will ship on February 7.

est em 's other manga include Age Called Blue , IPPO , Seduce Me After the Show , Red Blinds the Foolish , Tableau Numéro 20 , and Golondrina . Netcomics released Age Called Blue in English, Aurora Publishing released Red Blinds the Foolish and Seduce Me After the Show in English, and Viz Media released Tableau Numéro 20 in English.

